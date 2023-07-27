New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa was recently the bearer of good news when he revealed that Yankees ace Aaron Judge is set to make his comeback from injury soon.

If there are no more obstacles in the way, Judge could get started again as soon as Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Judge had been a part of the Injured List since June 3 when he suffered a sprain in his right big toe while he crashed into a wall at the Dodger Stadium.

If the news is true, Friday’s game will be an important one as the Yankees go up against the division leaders - Baltimore Orioles, coupled with Judge's long-anticipated comeback.

Baseball writer Bryan Hoch broke the news on Twitter about Judge’s return to the diamond:

Bryan Hoch's post on Twitter.

“I think we’re getting the big guy back, so I’m really excited and we’ll see what happens. His presence when he’s not even playing is huge, so to have him back in the lineup, it’s going to be a good feeling.

"I think guys are going to be a little more confident. He brings energy and he really sets the tone.” - said Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

New York Yankees look for a fortune reversal with Aaron Judge’s return

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice with live pitching prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Yankees have been struggling without Aaron Judge who hasn’t played since June.

Without Judge, the New York Yankees offense had been performing extremely poorly. With Judge, the Yankees were posting 4.72 runs per game. After his injury, it fell to 3.88 per game. Without him, they have stooped to a low of 19-23.

Therefore, Aaron Judge’s return could be extremely beneficial for the team with a chance of still making it as a Wild Card team. Perhaps the Yankees might even make it for the AL East division crown too.

Fans will be hopeful that their team might make it to the postseason now that Judge is set to come back.