While it has been good news for Yankees fans to see captain Aaron Judge back in training, manager Aaron Boone said he is still unsure if the slugger will be redy for action against the Baltimore Orioles.

Judge has been back in training with the team ahead of the three-game series against the Orioles over the upcoming weekend. This raised hopes for all Yankees fans. However, Boone has insisted he is still unsure whether Judge will be ready for action this week.

Aaron Judge started the 2023 MLB season on fire for the Yankees. The slugger seemed to pick up from where he left off at the end of last season and soon led the leagues in home runs just a few weeks in. However, toe injury caused the Yankees captain to be sidelined in early June and the road back has been a long one.

After spending almost two months in the injured list, Judge was finally seen back in training with the Yankees since last week.

Rumors around the Yankees camp suggest the reigning MVP could be back in action for this weekend's series against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, manager Aaron Boone has been cautious with the star's return to play and says he is still doubtful of a return this week.

“I don’t know yet" - Boone said

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Boone: “I don’t know yet” if Judge will be active for the BAL series. Judge has returned to NYC.

Aaron Judge's imminent return from injury could be the spark the Yankees need

The New York Yankees currently find themselves in last place in the division and still out of a postseason spot in the MLB.

However, their 54-48 record till now means they are still in contention for a postseason spot, provided they manage a good run of form in the second half of the season.

They have been a totally different team when they have captain Aaron Judge in the lineup. This could be the deciding factor in their postseason push.