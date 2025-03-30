Aaron Judge reveals what Brewers' Jake Bauers told him after stopping Yankees captain from hitting 4th HR in 20-9 drubbing

Aaron Judge bared to the media what he and former teammate Jake Bauers spoke about during the Yankees' annihilation of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon. When Judge met Bauers in the game, the star slugger was waxing hot, having already recorded three home runs, including a solo shot, a two-run homer, and a grand slam.

After the game, the Yankee captain shared what Bauers jokingly suggested he'd do to stop Judge from getting his fourth home run.

"We were talking when I was on deck that he would hit me in the shoulder," Judge jokingly said. (0:04-0:07)

Aaron Judge spoke to the media after the dominant Yankees win that his former teammate refused to give up a home run against him.

"He did't want to see the fourth home run, so we were just kind of joking about it a little bit. I loved Jake [Bauers] when he was over here. He had some big hits for us. He's such a competitor so it's always fun to compete against him." (0:08-0:14)

Bauers spent a single season with the Yankees in 2023, where had 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 84 games. He is now in his second season in Milwaukee.

Jake Bauers gets Aaron Judge to line out

With the game's result already out of the question, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy deployed Jake Bauers on the mound in the eighth inning. A first baseman and left fielder by trade, Bauers came in to finish the game for the Brewers.

Bauers then faced former teammate Aaron Judge and shared a laugh with him after getting the latter to line out.

On an interesting note, Bauers was the only Brewers pitcher who didn't surrender a run in the lopsided loss by the visitors. Starter and former Yankee Nestor Cortes Jr. had a nightmarish homecoming as he surrendered five home runs and eight earned runs in just two innings.

He was then relieved by Connor Thomas. The lefty didn't fare any better either, as his two inning sting bore eight earned runs and three home runs given up on six base hits. Elvis Peguero was then sent to replace Thomas with the righty stabilizing things for an inning as he gave up just two runs which are both unearned.

Chad Patrick was then assigned to replace Peguero, but the former issued a home run and two earned runs in just a sole inning that ultimately forced the skipper to put Bauers in.

The game ended with a score of 20-9 as the Yankees set a franchise record of nine home runs in a game, three of which were produced by captain Aaron Judge.

