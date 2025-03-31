Aaron Judge reveals why he’s not using Yankees’ ‘Torpedo’ bats

Many New York Yankees players delivered stellar performances using their specially designed ‘torpedo’ bats in Saturday’s 20-9 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Players such as Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Anthony Volpe were among those who homered in the game while swinging the ‘torpedo’ bats.

However, one player who stood out despite not using the bat was star outfielder Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain has opted against using the ‘torpedo’ bats, explaining (via MLB.com):

“What I’ve done the past couple of seasons speaks for itself.”

When asked about the ‘torpedo’ bats becoming a viral talking point in the MLB world following the Yankees’ nine-homer performance, Judge said:

“There’s a lot of new things in the game, like they’ve added the little hockey puck on the bottom of some guys’ bats to add a counterweight.”

“You’ve got the Torpedo bats; you’ve got so many different things. Hopefully, as my career goes on, maybe I could start adding some of those in if I start losing something. But I think we’re good where we’re at right now.”

The Yankees opened Saturday’s game with back-to-back solo home runs from Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Austin Wells in the first inning. Anthony Volpe then launched a three-run homer in the second, followed by a grand slam from Judge in the third, extending the lead to 12-3.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. added to the tally with a solo homer shortly after. In the fourth, Bellinger drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Judge recorded his third home run of the game, a two-run shot.

Cody Bellinger singled, and Aaron Judge doubled in the sixth inning. Oswald Peraza extended the Yankees' lead to 20-6 in the seventh with a two-run homer.

Aaron Judge opens up about his progress at the plate

Aaron Judge is having a strong start to the season. Through three games, he's batting .545 with four homers and 11 RBIs. On Sunday, Judge discussed his approach at the plate:

"We're getting there… Working on a couple things, and hopefully these things continue to give us good results," Judge said, according to New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

"I wanted to try to have a better March and April than I did last season. So I did some stuff throughout spring training, but I think the biggest thing is just this offense. Every time I walk up, there's guys on base.”

In the New York Yankees' three-game series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Judge started the game with a 410-foot home run in the first inning. He finished the day 1-for-1, scoring four runs with two RBIs and three walks in the Yankees' 12-3 victory.

