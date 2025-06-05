Aaron Judge reveals truth behind $20,000 diamond accessory gifted by teammate Giancarlo Stanton 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been sparkling in his own light both in records and in accessories. His $20,000 diamond gavel necklace caught the eye recently, with fans curious about the piece and its hidden meaning.

While Judge initially kept his silence, in a recent interview with The New York Post, he revealed it was a gift from teammate Giancarlo Stanton, designed by AJ Machado at AJ’s Jewellery in Miami.

The hidden meaning behind the glitter and shine made the gift even more meaningful. It was revealed in an Instagram post by AJ's Jewelry that it was customized with his daughter Nora’s name, her birthday, his wife Samantha, "Sam" in short, his dog’s names – Gus and Penny, and "2X" written to commemorate his two MVP awards.

The request was to make something “custom and nothing too big”, something Aaron Judge can easily keep wearing even during games.

In a text to Machado, Stanton expressed that “Judge loved it.” The sparkly accessory boasts 14-karat white gold, with more than 12-karat VVS-graded diamonds, three dazzling amethyst bands, and a rose made of rose gold mixed with white diamonds on top.

Apart from Stanton, AJ Machado also has another client from the Yankees – Jazz Chisholm Jr. He even attended The Jazz Chisholm Foundation's fashion event in New York last week. There, the fielder donned a custom Birkin bag from Madison Avenue Couture, designed with 1K plus Swarovski crystals.

Aaron Judge gets high praise from Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino

Aaron Judge [Source: Imagn]

NCAA champion coach Rick Pitino participated in the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians match for the first ceremonial pitch. During his media appearance, he highly praised Aaron Judge, saying how he’s on a path to follow baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

"I'm not sure that Aaron Judge is not gonna have the type of legacy Ruth and Gehrig have had," Rick Pitino said. "He's quite special. I don't buy into anything about the postseason. He'll have great postseasons as well, and I hope it's this year."

Judge and Co. are 37-23 for the season so far and their latest outing saw them lose 4-0 to the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 of their three-game series. With the series on the line, Game 3 takes place on Thursday.

