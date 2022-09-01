"Pay the man his money!" "Aaron Judge is running away with the AL MVP Award" - New York Yankees fans elated over Aaron Judge's 51st home run

New York Yankees superstar and franchise cornerstone Aaron Judge is in the process of making history. Just last night against the Los Angeles Angels, Judge blasted his 51st home run of the season. There is still a month of baseball to be played, so he still has a chance to reach 60 homers.

If Judge were to hit 60 home runs this season, he would be the first to do so since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in 2001. However, those players both took steroids, so their placement on the all-time list is controversial to fans. Out of clean players, Judge would be the first to hit 60 since Roger Maris all the way back in 1961.

Roger Maris hit 61 home runs for the New York Yankees more than 60 years ago. Since then, no other member of the Yankees has been able to hit more. Aaron Judge is just 12 home runs away from breaking the record and having the most homers in a season as a Yankee.

The only thing that might hold Judge back, however, are opposing teams intentionally walking him. This often becomes an issue for elite hitters toward the end of the season. Aaron Judge has already been intentionally walked 11 times in 2022. Expect this number to rise quickly in the final month.

Judge is posting this performance on one of the best teams in baseball. Although the New York Yankees have been cold this past month, they are still elite. They currently have a record of 79-51 and lead the American League East by seven games.

It is safe to say Judge has been the best player on the New York squad this season, and this in a contract year.

Inside Aaron Judge's epic contract year with the Yankees

Just days before the 2022 MLB season opened, Aaron Judge declined a contract extension offer worth $213.5 million from the Yankees. Since then, Judge has had a season for the record books.

Through 126 games played this season, Judge has a slash line of .297/.398/.667. This adds up to an OPS of 1.064, the highest in all of Major League Baseball. On top of the 51 home runs, he also leads the league in RBIs with 113 and leads the American League in walks with 76.

After a season like this, Judge is expected to receive a huge contract in free agency. It will be interesting to see if Aaron Judge is in pinstripes next season.

