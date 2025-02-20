Aaron Judge's $213,500,000 Yankees offer eerily resembling Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Blue Jays scenario, says MLB analyst

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has shut down contract extension talks with the club for the time being. This comes after the Blue Jays failed to reach a number, which would have probably led to Guerrero Jr. dropping the ink on the paper and letting go of his highly sought-after free agency after the 2025 season.

While the contract figures offered and exchanged haven't been revealed yet, MLB analyst Jake Storiale, more popularly known as Talkin' Jake, found the situation similar to Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees' negotiation before he became a free agent after the 2022 season.

"The Yankees, in Aaron Judge's contract year, right before the season, said, 'We offered him, I think, $227 million or something like that.' And they said it so confidently, like, 'How could a guy turn down this money?' He went out, broke the home run record and ended up getting a lot more money," Jake said (33:50 onwards) on his podcast.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Yankees offered impending free agent Judge a contract extension offer of seven years worth $213.5 million. However, Judge declined that offer, went on to break the AL home run record in a single season (62 home runs) and signed a nine-year, $360 million deal in free agency with the Yankees during the following offseason.

Guerrero Jr. has a chance to do something similar, which is to prove your value with performance and get a better deal like Judge did three years ago.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shoots straight arrows at Blue Jays, leaves CEO Mark Shapiro "disappointed"

Earlier this week, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened up that no middle ground was founded in his extension talks with the club, saying that now the Mark Shapiro-led franchise will have to compete with 29 other teams.

"We didn’t get to an agreement and now they’re going to have to compete with 29 other teams," the first baseman told reporters. "Listen, I’m a man already. I’m 25 years old, ready to understand the business and how it goes, but conversations went well, and negotiations were calm. At the end of the day, we just didn’t get an agreement.”

Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro also addressed the contract extension talks failing, which has left him "disappointed."

“I mean every contract negotiation is extremely unique, the dynamic's unique. Some of that's due to the agent and his style or her style. Some of that's due to the circumstances in the end, though.

"There really aren't degrees or of getting it done or not getting it done. It's either a done deal or not a done deal, and so the bottom line result is here. We're disappointed that we couldn't get a deal done,” Shapiro said.

While technically the Blue Jays have until the end of the season to re-sign Guerrero Jr., it seems they are not compromising.

