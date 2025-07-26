"Aaron Judge’s the best hitter in the game” - Tarik Skubal shares why Yankees skipper is the toughest hitter in MLB

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal shared his opinion about New York Yankees skipper Aaron Judge in a recent interview. He had nothing but praise for Judge, pointing to his dominant performance this season.Judge had the highest batting average (.345) in MLB in mid-July and was tied for the most home runs at 36. He also has 82 RBIs and an OPS of 1.176 this campaign, including the highest hit streak of 14 consecutive games.Skubal gave Judge his flowers. He was also asked who is the toughest player he has faced.”I would probably say Aaron Judge,&quot; Skubal said on Friday, via Talkin' Yanks. &quot;If I do execute pitches to him, he tends to hit him up pretty far away, so he’s the best hitter in the game right now too, so it adds up.”Aaron Judge's dominant 2025 seasonNew York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: GettyAaron Judge hit his 351st career homer in a 4-2 win against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. He moved into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for seventh place in New York Yankees history.“Just an incredible honor, especially, you know, growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching what he did in pinstripes,” Judge said after the game, via ESPN. &quot;He’s a legend, one of the best players ever.”He has since passed Rodriguez and now has 352 homers. As the face of the franchise, Judge continues to inspire fans and teammates, setting an example with every performance. He’s also putting together one of the most dominant offensive stretches of the modern era.Meanwhile, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is having an impressive season, with a sub-2.50 ERA, a WHIP below 1.00, and more than 150 strikeouts. The lefty, known for his consistent and dominant arm in the American League, highlights his elite battles by acknowledging hitters like Judge.