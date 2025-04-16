Aaron Judge's heartwarming gesture towards Yankees fan breaks the internet

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is adored by the Yankees fanbase and his heartwarming gesture for a young baseball fan on Tuesday further enhanced his reputation as a fan favorite in the Bronx.
During the Yankees' second game of the series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Aaron Judge picked up a foul ball near the right field fence and threw it to a young fan in the stands in the top of the second inning.
The young fan was over the moon about getting a baseball from the reigning American League MVP. The clip of Judge's heartwarming gesture was shared by YES Network on X. The post had more than fifty thousand views in less than five hours.
The two-time MVP made a hot start to the 2025 MLB season, racing to a league-leading six home runs. However, Aaron Judge has not gone deep in more than 10 games for the Yankees.
Although his home run drought continued on Tuesday, Judge had a productive night at the plate. He went 2-for-3 against the Royals, driving in a run, while being walked once.
Aaron Judge and Yankees commemorate MLB icon Jackie Robinson
It was a special day for MLB players on Tuesday as they paid tribute to baseball icon on Jackie Robinson Day. They wore his legendary No. 42 jersey, with some even wearing custom cleats to commemorate his legacy.
Yankees captain Aaron Judge hailed Robinson's impact on his career on the 78th anniversary of Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier.
“I wouldn’t be standing here today without all the sacrifices Jackie made and a lot of people before me,” Judge said ahead of the game. “So it’s just a humble reminder, looking back on his story and what he went through just to play this game. I go out here and have some fun, but he had a lot of hate and intimidation against him and he still went out there and had an incredible career.
"It just speaks volumes to the type of hero he was. Any chance you get a chance to wear 42 and represent him and what his legacy stood for, it’s something I definitely don’t take for granted.”
Following back-to-back wins against the Royals, the Yankees improved to 10-7 for the season, reclaiming the top spot in the AL East. They will be up against the Royals in the final game of the series on Wednesday.