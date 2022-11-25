Aaron Judge's hometown: Where was the AL Home Run King born?

Aaron Judge is the most acclaimed player in baseball at the moment. His historic season has placed him at the very top of the hearts and minds of fans across the league.

This season, Aaron Judge made history by hitting his 62nd home run of the year in early October against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. With that dinger, the New York Yankees outfielder came face-to-face with history.

His 62nd home run made him the widely acclaimed MLB record holder for the most home runs hit in a single season with 62 home runs. The previous record was held by fellow Yankee Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season.

@SFGiantsMemes @SFGiantsMemer Aaron Judge is such a legend in Linden, California that they named the closest state Highway “Highway 99” after his uniform number. Aaron Judge is such a legend in Linden, California that they named the closest state Highway “Highway 99” after his uniform number. https://t.co/z7Us3oIjoG

"Aaron Judge is such a legend in Linden, California that they named the closest state Highway “Highway 99” after his uniform number." - @SFGiantsMemes

In attendance when Judge made history was Roger Maris Jr., Judge's wife Samantha, and his parents Patti and Wayne. Judge has always praised his parents, particularly his mother, for being his biggest supporters. Let's take a look at where the big man came from.

Judge was born on April 26, 1992 in Linden, California. Linden has a population of only about 2,000 people as of 2022. The small town is sleepy and quaint. It is located about 95 miles east of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Judge was adopted when he was only days old by Patti and Wayne. They are local teachers in Linden. He attended Linden High School in the town, where he was a known baseball and football prodigy.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college https://t.co/dCygwTzQF4

"A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college" - @ Talkin Yanks

Judge also met his future wife, Samantha Bracksieck, at Linden High School. The two went on to attend Fresno State University together and have been together ever since.

There is no doubt that Aaron Judge is the most famous person to come from the otherwise unknown town of Linden. He carries an immense sense of pride that is reciprocated by those who knew him growing up.

Aaron Judge may be back close to home soon

Judge, who is in the San Francisco area this week, is reportedly meeting with the San Francisco Giants regarding a possible contract. With Judge's one-year contract set to expire, he is free to shop around. Perhaps he will be back in northern California before he knows it.

Poll : 0 votes