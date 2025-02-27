Aaron Judge's new Yankees gloves pay heartfelt tribute to his newborn daughter Nora

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge will play his first major league season after his wife Samantha Bracksieck gave birth to his daughter Nora Rose Judge on January 27. Judge posted a photo of Nora's feet to announce the arrival of his daughter.

Known for his dominance at the batting plate, Judge had a special gesture for her daughter. On Wednesday, Judge shared a glimpse of his brand-new, custom-designed baseball glove — a stunning pink piece embroidered with "Nora Rose" in elegant purple script.

The glove, also featuring the Yankees' iconic logo, appears to be a tribute to his newborn daughter.

Judge's Instagram story

Aaron Judge and Samantha became parents for the first time

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha have been extremely private when it comes to their personal lives. It wasn't until Jan. that the public got to know that the couple was expecting their first child.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Jan. 27. A week later, Judge shared the photo of her black and white photo of the feet from social media, with the caption:

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge 🌸 What an incredible week it’s been, can’t wait for the memories the three of us make."

Due to Nora's birth, Judge was absent from the MLB Awards dinner night.

"I want to start by apologizing for missing the award dinner this evening," Judge said. However, my wife Samantha and I are expecting our first child any day, and could unfortunately not make it."

Aaron Judge and Samantha have known each other since high school in California. After dating for years, the couple tied the knot in December 2021 in Maui, Hawaii.

On the baseball front, Judge & Co. has already begun sweating out in Spring Training games. They wish to get back to the World Series in 2025 but it's going to be a challenge in AL East, making it a division to keep an eye on.

