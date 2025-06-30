Aaron Judge's slugging approach is anti-Juan Soto, says top MLB insider

In an age of baseball analytics, star sluggers like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto present an interesting, albeit, contrasting approaches to the game of baseball. Known for his raw power, Aaron Judge has never been shy to hack and chase a baseball in hopes of big returns. On the other hand, Juan Soto has been associated with the patience that he displays at the plate.
In a recent comparison shared by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, he compared to of this generation's best talents and their unique approach to hitting.
"It's almost like the anti-Juan Soto approach," said Rosenthal. "[With] Soto, it seems like every at-bat is a masterpiece in which he wins the count to 3-2, and it's just working in his favor and he's a maestro [that's] just dictating the whole at-bat." (16:48-17:04)
Rosenthal contrasted Judge's style to that of Soto to that of a more aggressive kind than the tactical one.
"Now [Aaron] Judge is dictating at-bats too, but only in a different way." (17:05-17:11)
"Judge explained that he's being more aggressive this year. He was surprised when I told him about his swing rates. He didn't know that he had been swinging at a higher rate. He's just going out there and playing, he's not studying the numbers necessarily." (16:14-16:30)
Per Baseball Savant, Yankee captain Aaron Judge is peaking at an astonishing 84% swing rate this year on at-bats in the upper quadrant of the strikezone, which is 8% higher than league average. Meanwhile, Juan Soto's highest swing-rate, which coincidentally is in the same place that Judge registered one of his highest marks is at just 71%, which 5% lower than league average.
Aaron Judge clubs two home runs in dominant Yankees win
Yankee captain Aaron Judge made a statement on Sunday as his Yankees trampled the visiting Athletics, 12-5 as they claimed the series victory. The two-time MVP smashed two two-run home runs as he increased his tally to 30 homers for the season.
The repeat-MVP candidate finished the game with two homers, four runs batted in, a walk, and three runs scored. Cody Bellinger also chipped in by going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs batted in, and three runs scored.
For his masterful performance, starter Marcus Stroman registered his first win of the year after five innings of one-run ball on three base hits, two walks, and a strikeouts. Former Yankee Luis Severino, on the other hand, ate the loss for the A's as he surredered seven runs on five base hits in just 3 2/3 innings.