Aaron Judge's slugging approach is anti-Juan Soto, says top MLB insider

In an age of baseball analytics, star sluggers like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto present an interesting, albeit, contrasting approaches to the game of baseball. Known for his raw power, Aaron Judge has never been shy to hack and chase a baseball in hopes of big returns. On the other hand, Juan Soto has been associated with the patience that he displays at the plate.

Ad

In a recent comparison shared by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, he compared to of this generation's best talents and their unique approach to hitting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"It's almost like the anti-Juan Soto approach," said Rosenthal. "[With] Soto, it seems like every at-bat is a masterpiece in which he wins the count to 3-2, and it's just working in his favor and he's a maestro [that's] just dictating the whole at-bat." (16:48-17:04)

Rosenthal contrasted Judge's style to that of Soto to that of a more aggressive kind than the tactical one.

Ad

"Now [Aaron] Judge is dictating at-bats too, but only in a different way." (17:05-17:11)

"Judge explained that he's being more aggressive this year. He was surprised when I told him about his swing rates. He didn't know that he had been swinging at a higher rate. He's just going out there and playing, he's not studying the numbers necessarily." (16:14-16:30)

Ad

Per Baseball Savant, Yankee captain Aaron Judge is peaking at an astonishing 84% swing rate this year on at-bats in the upper quadrant of the strikezone, which is 8% higher than league average. Meanwhile, Juan Soto's highest swing-rate, which coincidentally is in the same place that Judge registered one of his highest marks is at just 71%, which 5% lower than league average.

Aaron Judge clubs two home runs in dominant Yankees win

Yankee captain Aaron Judge made a statement on Sunday as his Yankees trampled the visiting Athletics, 12-5 as they claimed the series victory. The two-time MVP smashed two two-run home runs as he increased his tally to 30 homers for the season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The repeat-MVP candidate finished the game with two homers, four runs batted in, a walk, and three runs scored. Cody Bellinger also chipped in by going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs batted in, and three runs scored.

For his masterful performance, starter Marcus Stroman registered his first win of the year after five innings of one-run ball on three base hits, two walks, and a strikeouts. Former Yankee Luis Severino, on the other hand, ate the loss for the A's as he surredered seven runs on five base hits in just 3 2/3 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More