Aaron Judge's teammate Anthony Volpe shares all-in mindset after smashing two home runs with Yankees' new Torpedo bat

Anthony Volpe has two home runs through three games this season, so he's on pace for a career-high. Even though that pace will taper off, he's gotten off to a hot start by hitting the ball hard and far. It might have to do with the new Torpedo bat he and his teammates have used.

The new bat has a shifted barrel designed to be in place where the batter hits the ball most often. Volpe missed the barrel often last year, so the team shifted his barrel and it paid dividends.

He hit two home runs at a greater velocity than most of his batted balls from last year. Several other New York Yankees players did, and Volpe admitted after it came up that he is all-in on these new bats.

“The concept makes so much sense," Volpe said. "I know I’m bought in. The bigger you can have the barrel where you hit the ball, it makes sense to me.”

Volpe gave a shout-out to MIT engineer Aaron Leanhardt and the Yankees' analytics department. He added:

“Every time I’m on base, guys are asking about it."

The Yankees tinkered with them all offseason and in Spring Training. They even tested some of them last year. They are legal and fit within the MLB's set parameters of what a bat can be, and they've resulted in 34 hits, 15 home runs and 36 runs in three games.

Aaron Judge addresses controversial Torpedo bats the Yankees have used

While some teammates, namely Cody Bellinger, Anthony Volpe, and Jazz Chisholm Jr., have used the new Torpedo bats, Aaron Judge is sticking with his regular bat.

Aaron Judge is using his old bat (Imagn)

He has hit four home runs in three games and had 58, 37 (while playing in 106 games), and 62 home runs in the last three seasons. He's not changing what worked, and he's surprised that people are so talkative about the Torpedo bats.

He said via MLB:

“There’s a lot of new things in the game, like they’ve added the little hockey puck on the bottom of some guys’ bats to add a counterweight. You’ve got the Torpedo bats; you’ve got so many different things. Hopefully, as my career goes on, maybe I could start adding some of those in if I start losing something. But I think we’re good where we’re at right now.”

The Yankees, Judge included, blasted nine home runs in Saturday's game, including three on the first three pitches they saw from former Yankee Nestor Cortes.

