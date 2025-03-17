Aaron Judge's teammate Clarke Schmidt opens up about shoulder injury ahead of 2025 Yankees campaign

The New York Yankees have long been considered one of the favorites in the American League to contend for the World Series in 2025, however, they have been hit by the injury bug. Despite their championship aspirations, the club is already without a number of key pieces, which have already cast some doubt on the team's ceiling.

The team has already announced that their ace Gerrit Cole will miss the entire 2025 season as he requires Tommy John Surgery following a UCL injury. As if the New York Yankees' pitching rotation isn't suffering enough, veteran Clarke Schmidt is set to open the year on the sidelines as he is dealing with right shoulder fatigue.

As the club's Spring Training continues, Clarke Schmidt provided some insight on the status of shoulder after throwing a bullpen session on Monday morning. Schmidt spoke to the media at the team's training facility and believes that even though he is dealing with shoulder fatigue, it is not a major concern for this long-term outlook for the season.

"I kind of attest alot of this to the later in the season we played and went to the World Series. I kind of shutdown longer from the throwing and I started my training instantly and I shut down throwing longer than I should have... Feeling good now, obvious frustrating when you feel good at the end of the year and you take some time off," Schmidt explained.

New York will need Schmidt back and 100% healthy for the season ahead if the Bronx Bombers are going to make another serious World Series push. While having Schmidt out to start the year is a blow for Aaron Judge and the Yankees, the pitcher explained that there is no signs of a major injury in his shoulder.

"It's more like shoulder fatigue and bouncing back slow in between. There's no sharpness or anything like that, it's just kind of slow bouncing back. I wouldn't be throwing if there was concern for something major," Schmidt continued.

The New York Yankees' pitching rotation remains a question as injuries continue to mount

It's not only Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt who are dealing with their injuires, but also 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Back at the end of February, Gil suffered a severe high-grade right lat strain during a bullpen session which is expected to keep him from throwing for a minimum of six weeks.

Now the Yankees' rotation will be headlined by new addition Max Fried and veterans Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman. As the injuries continue to mount, the team is expected to turn to 37-year-old Carlos Carrasco and unproven 25-year-old Will Warren until Schmidt is ready to return.

