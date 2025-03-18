Aaron Judge's teammate Devin Williams hilariously open up on some of his baseball superstitions

Devin Williams might be one of the most underrated additions for the New York Yankees this offseason. The former Milwaukee Brewers closer was acquired in a trade that saw the Bronx Bombers send Nestor Cortes Jr. and Caleb Durbin to the Brew Crew.

One of the most dominant closers in baseball, Devin Williams solidified the back of the New York Yankees bullpen, especially with the departure of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahle. The two-time All-Star is one of several moves that the club made in order to bolster the roster around slugger Aaron Judge as they look to make another push for the World Series.

While Williams has made a career of making batters look foolish with his skills and pitch variety, there might be something else at play that has helped with his success.

In an interview with MLB, the 30-year-old reliever admitted that he is a superstitious player, providing some insight into some of his routines that he follow when he is on a hot streak.

"It's like little things, you know, like I always put my left shoe on first. Specifically with how I put my uniform on, like when I get out of the shower, I do it the same way every day," Williams explained.

Devin Williams is not the only MLB pitcher who follows their own superstitions. Boston Red Sox reliever Liam Hendricks finishes his bullpen by throwing the same pitch twice. Even Williams' own teammate Aaron Judge has his own routine when it comes to chewing gum, keeping the gum in his mouth until he is called out.

"The two sleeves that I wear, if I put up a zero, they don't get washed. If I give up runs, then they got to go into the wash. In 2021, I think I had like 28 or 29 innings in a row, so they were a little stinky by the end of that," Williams continued.

Devin Williams could be on the verge of signing a massive contract extension with the Yankees

Devin Williams undoubtedly gives the New York Yankees an elite arm at the back of the bullpen, however, there is a chance that his 2025 season might be the only one with his new team. The veteran is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and the Yankees front office will need to determine how much they value him.

According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Williams could land a contract in the range of $72 million or more on the open market. The Yankees will need to decide if they are willing to commit so much to the reliever, or if they will allow him to hit unrestricted free agency. While the new season has not started yet, it could be a story that lingers throughout the year.

