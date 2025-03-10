Aaron Judge's teammate Paul Goldschmidt picks one thing from his Cardinals tenure that'll always be a disappointment for him

Paul Goldschmidt signed with the New York in the offseason for a one-year, $12.5 million contract. He will slot in the first baseman position and offer much needed support to the infield that suffered defensively last season.

Goldschmidt had decent numbers last season with a .242 batting average, 22 home runs and 65 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals. In six seasons with the franchise, he established himself as a clubhouse leader. He held an average of .278 and has hit 153 home runs for the team.

Before their Spring Training game against his former club, Goldschmidt was asked about how it felt to take the field. In an honest take, the first baseman spoke about his admiration for the club while also addressing his unfulfilled aspirations of winning a championship.

"I loved it there. I’ve got nothing bad to say about the organization—the fans were amazing, everything was great. We had high expectations, just like we do here in New York. We wanted to win a World Series, and we didn’t do it, so that will always stick with me as a disappointment. But so many great memories and just a great time overall," Goldschmidt said.

Golschmidt's addition to the Yankees lineup, alongside trading for Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, was an attempt by the team to balance the loss in production by Juan Soto.

The pairing will slot in behind Aaron Judge, and with Giancarlo Stanton's injury, will become the most experienced at-bats besides the captain.

Oliver Marmol heaps immense praise on Paul Goldschmidt

After the St. Louis Cardinals won their game against the Yankees 7-6, their manager, Oliver Marmol, was asked about his honest opinion on Goldschmidt and how much St. Louis will miss him.

“Yeah, he did a ton for the club,” Marmol said. “I mean, a true leader that invested a lot of time and energy in the guys around him, regardless of if they were in the league for a long time or were young guys.”

In his age-37 season, Goldy will start the final stretch of his career. With 362 home runs, 2,056 hits and a .289 career average, he certainly has a shot to make it to Cooperstown amongst the Baseball Hall of Fame. But with the Yankees, he perhaps has his best chance at winning a World Series. He will hope that comes to fruition and the Yankees break their 15-year drought.

