Aaron Judge's teammate shares incredible journey going from Uber driver struggling with paychecks to fighting for Yankees starting spot

While Aaron Judge was busy smashing home runs and breaking records helping lead the New York Yankees to the playoffs and World Series over the last few seasons, teammate J.C. Escarra fought tooth-and-nail to make the 40-man roster.

Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Escarra saw his MLB dreams get cut short five years later after being deemed nothing more than an organizational player. The then power-hitting first baseman never got the call to the big leagues, with his ceiling being with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides.

“I was about to hang it up,” Escarra said via MLB.com. “It wasn’t working out for me, but I still knew in my heart I should give it a try.”

J.C. Escarra would sign with the independent Kansas City Monarchs the very next day and performed, but not good enough to get signed to a Minor League contract. That's when the struggle began living paycheck to paycheck. He drove for Uber, delivered food, substitute teached and coached youth baseball.

“We were living paycheck to paycheck, but we were making it happen,” he said. “I didn’t drive at night or on the weekends; maybe that’s where the money is.”

He soon returned to the field with the independent Gastonia (N.C.) Honey Hunters, where his excellent play caught the eye of the Yankees. They signed him to a minor league contract in January 2024, and he made the most of the opportunity, winning a batting title in the Dominican Winter League, prompting his addition to the 40-man roster.

Yankees defensive coordinator Aaron Gershenfeld has been really impressed with the club's up-and-coming backstop, stating J.C. Escarra ranked out as the No. 1 receiver in Triple-A and a 98th percentile receiver across the Minor Leagues.

“It’s honestly amazing how fast he started to improve once he started to get the hang of the things we were teaching him,” Gershenfeld said.

J.C. Escarra on verge of making Yankees Opening Day roster

While Austin Wells will likely settle in as the Yankees' full-time catcher after an impressive rookie campaign that resulted in a 2.5 WAR, his backup is yet to be determined. Escarra's main competition is likely Alex Jackson whom New York acquired in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds over the winter.

While he adds more Big League experience, Jackson's nowhere near as potent offensively, evidenced by a career .132/.224/.232 slash line. J.C. Escarra slashed .261/.355/.434 with 12 home runs and 64 RBIs last season.

“I think I’m the man for the job, to be honest,” Escarra said. “I believe I can do it. Talent-wise, I think I have what it takes. It’s just getting to know the pitchers and building that trust with them. If they feel good on the mound with me back there, the sky is the limit.”

The main obstacle, however, is that Escarra bats left-handed. This means New York would have two left-handed catcher bats should he make the team. Regardless, the 29-year-old remains confident in his chances.

