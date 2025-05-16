Aaron Judge’s true self disclosed by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is one of the most intimidating figures in baseball not only because of his stature but of his personality and demeanor on the diamond.

While the reigning American League MVP is not one of the most expressive players on the field, his Yankees teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. revealed Aaron Judge's true personality.

Chisholm said Judge is like every other 'chill dude's and like his music. The Yankees infielder made the revelation in conversation with Fat Joe and Jadakiss on "Joe and Jada." Jazz said (10:00 onwards):

"I ain't gonna lie. He is one of the brothers. Like he is one of us bro. He'll be hanging, he'll be chilling always on the music. You wouldn't even know, but he loves music like he'll go to the studio and like chill, just to listen to it. He's one of those guys, you would never think what you see out there is who he is.

"You feel me, like he just chilling, like he's always like a vibe, always positive. I ain't never heard him say one negative thing in the world. That's the type of guy you always want to be around."

Aaron Boone updated on Jazz Chisholm's recovery

The Yankees faced infield issues after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and DJ LeMahieu's injury earlier this month. With LeMahieu already back in the lineup, manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Chisholm's potential return.

“He’s certainly [champing] at the bit and pushing a little bit,” Boone said. "He’s been running and throwing already, so we’ll just see, as far as the hitting progression goes.”

The Yankees second baseman was placed on the injured list on May 2 after he had a high-grade right oblique strain. With the Yankees without utility player Oswaldo Cabrera after his ankle injury, the team would be hoping for Jazz Chisholm's swift return.

