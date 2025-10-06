  • home icon
  "Aaron Judge's not used to so much running outside" - Fans clown Yankees' No. 99 after horrendous error leads to 13-7 Game 2 loss

“Aaron Judge's not used to so much running outside” - Fans clown Yankees’ No. 99 after horrendous error leads to 13-7 Game 2 loss

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:42 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
“Aaron Judge's not used to so much running outside” - Fans clown Yankees’ No. 99 after horrendous error leads to 13-7 Game 2 loss - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is getting the worst from fans after the New York Yankees suffered their second straight defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays to go down 0-2 heading back to the States. The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees, 13-7, in ALDS Game 2.

Amid this, a video is doing the rounds on the internet, where Judge misfields the ball in the outfield, leading to Daulton Varsho's triple in the second inning. This play happened just moments before Ernie Clement hit a two-run home run off Max Fried.

From this moment on, the Blue Jays never stopped as fans blamed the Yankees' No. 99 for the loss.

"He's not used to so much running outside Yankees RF," one fan commented.
"Feel free to use this, I just created it 🤣😂. Aaron Judge reminding us he wears jersey 99 in the field," one fan compiled the video to mock the Yankees captain by showing his catch drop in World Series Game 5 last year.
"It's not every day that you see the right fielder getting beat 5-hole," another fan wrote.
"You misspelled "to get Varsho to third," one fan said.
"That’s some little league s*it right there," another posted.
"This guy is a playoffs fraud I swear," one fan called out Judge's playoff credentials.

Aaron Judge is connecting but it's not enough

Aaron Judge has managed to put the ball in play, but those long levers need to pull some balls into the stands if the Yankees hope to survive the ALDS round against the Blue Jays.

On Sunday, Judge hit twice in three plate appearances and scored two, including an RBI hit and two walks. He's hitting .571 this postseason, but he's still without a home run. Most of the time, teams are looking to walk him, so the Yankees captain will need to capitalize on the opportunities where the pitchers are trying to pitch at him to get out.

After the game, Judge tried to steady the tone, saying:

“Just trying to do my job. Get on base, drive guys in when they’re out there. Not trying to do too much, help this team. What’s been great for us all year long is just kind of pass the baton, kind of what we did there late in the game. … Got to keep that going.”
He also acknowledged that adversity is nothing new, adding:

“We’ve been playing with our backs against the wall all year, so it’s nothing new for us.”

The Yankees find themselves at the brink of postseason elimination after two straight defeats in the best-of-five series. Yankee Stadium will need to be the loudest and the Yankees' stars need to give them the reason to do so.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

