Aaron Judge's walk year with Yankees compared to Pete Alonso's by Mets manager

The New York Mets eventually reunited with All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, signing him on a two-year, $54 million contract earlier this month to end a prolonged free agency.

Alonso was drafted by the Mets in 2016 and has been with the New York team since making his debut in 2019. He became a free agency after the 2024 season ended.

Although Alonso signed a two-year deal to return to Citi Field, his contract contains an opt-out option after the first year and the All-Star infielder will likely become a free agent again after the 2025 season if he has a solid year.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared his insight on Alonso's potential final season before free agency and compared it to New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's final year before free agency in 2022. Mendoza said on WFAN (12:50 onwards):

"I had a front-row seat when I was with the Yankees with Aaron Judge and he was going to be a free agent, and I had a front-row seat with Alonso last year and it was pretty similar, the way they went about their business. It was all about winning. It's all about the team, and what can I do today to help the team win a game.

"It was hard for them but they were so consistent. They never panicked, and that's what I saw with Pete Alonso last year, and again this week. The same guy."

Carlos Mendoza was the Yankees coach from 2018 to 2023 and he saw Aaron Judge walk into free agency after his record-shattering 62-home run season with New York in 2022. Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal with the team in December 2022 and was named the captain.

Juan Soto excited with Pete Alonso's Mets union

While Pete Alonso's reunion has created a buzz among the Mets fans, the talking point of the offseason has been the record signing of Dominican star Juan Soto for $765 million.

The All-Star outfielder shared his excitement after the team signed Alonso last week. In an interview with SNY, Soto said:

"I think it's great for the whole team. We have more balance, we have more power. Now, he's a guy who can hit the ball out, and they will part and every come. "So I'm excited — excited for him and to see what he's going to do this year. I think it's going to be a huge year for him and for the team.

With Soto, Alonso and Francisco Lindor being at the top of the hitting order, the Mets have plenty of firepower to make another run at the playoffs this year and hopefully making it to the World Series.

