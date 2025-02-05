Aaron Judge's wife Samantha drops 3-word reaction after giving birth to baby girl Nora

Aaron Judge is one of the most popular players in baseball right now, yet today does not belong to him. The New York Yankees slugger took to social media to share the exciting news that he and his wife Samantha have welcomed their baby daughter Nora Rose Judge to the world.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge shares photo of his newborn daughter Nora (Photo Source: @thejudge44 on IG)

""1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge 🌸. What an incredible week it’s been, can’t wait for the memories the three of us make" - Judge wrote as the caption on his Instagram post.

The New York Yankees slugger and his wife Samantha originally tied the knot back in 2021 and have now expanded their family for the first time. According to Aaron Judge's social media post, Nora Rose Judge was born on January 27, 2025, instantly making her one of the famous children across Major League Baseball.

A number of superstars from across the league commented on the post wishing the best and congratulating Samantha and Aaron Judge on the birth of their daughter. Superstars such as Mike Trout, Luis Gil, Dellin Betances, and even the New York Yankees left comments on the post, however, it was Samantha's own response that undoubtedly means the most.

Samantha Judge leaves heartfelt comment on Aaron's post about their daughter (Photo Source: IMAGN / Instagram)

"My whole heart" - Samantha Judge wrote on Instagram

Congratulations to the new parents on the birth of their first child together. It is undoubtedly an exciting time for Samantha and Aaron Judge. Who knows, perhaps Judge's new dad strength will lead to yet another American League home run record this upcoming season.

Aaron Judge revealed that he and Samantha were expecting a child during his MVP Award speech

The New York Yankees superstar revealed that the power couple were expected a baby earlier in January. When Judge was supposed to accept his 2024 AL MVP Award, he was unable to attend the event, instead using a pre-recorded video to not only how grateful he was to win the award but also the fact that they were expecting their child any day and could not be there in person.

"I want to start by apologizing for missing the award dinner this evening. However, my wife Samantha and I are expecting our first child any day, and could unfortunately not make it," Judge said in his AL MVP Award video.

It's going to be a huge year for Judge as he will not only be looking to add his first World Series title to his impressive career resume but will also be adjusting to his new role as a father.

