Aaron Judge sends clear message for wife Samantha on Mother's Day

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge led the Yankees offense in the series finale against the Athletics in Sacramento on Sunday. The reigns American League MVP also had a special message for his wife Samantha on Mother's Day.

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha became parents for the first time after the couple welcomed a baby daughter, Nora Rose Judge, on January 27 this year. Judge shared an endearing post on Instagram for the new mother on Sunday.

The Yankees superstar shared a picture of Samantha holding Nora Rose in her arms, captioning the post:

"Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for blessing my life with so much love and joy every day."

Aaron Judge and Samantha reportedly met during their time at Linden High School in 2010. They reportedly started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in December 2021.

Judge announced the arrival of their first child in an Instagram post in February,captioning it with the date of Nora Rose's birth.

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge. What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make," the six-time All-Star wrote.

Aaron Judge rakes on special day for his wife Samantha

Aaron Judge had a special performance on Mother's Day as the Yankees outfielder went 4-for-5 in the rubber game of the series. The two-time MVP drove in a run with two RBIs as the Yankees offense punished the Athletics for a 12-2 win.

Following a four-hit game in West Sacramento, Judge is slashing .409/.494/.779 with a 1.273 OPS, leading the MLB in all.four categories. However, Judge is not satisfied with his formidable stat line.

“Still not where we want to be,” Judge said after Sunday's game. “But we’re improving. I think that’s the beauty of this game: there’s always room for improvement. There’s always areas of your game that you can try to get a little bit better at. That’s just a constant chase in the game that we play.”

Aaron Judge will lead the lines for the Yankees when they travel to Seattle to face the Mariners for a three-game series before hosting cross-town rivals the New York Mets later this month.

