Aaron Judge set to break Sammy Sosa's record 25 years later, Yankees icon nears 300th home run

Aaron Judge is about to do something that hasn't been done in 25 years. He is, thanks to a torrid pace all through May and into June, getting closer and closer to his 300th career home run. Not many hitters have reached that plateau, and Judge is getting there in his age-32 season.

The fastest player to ever do so is Sammy Sosa. He hit his 300th-long ball in his 1,052nd game. Judge, thanks to another home run on June 1 in San Francisco, has 278 career blasts in just 895 games.

Given the pace he is currently at, the New York Yankees slugger will likely have 22 more home runs by the end of July. There are 49 games between today's matchup and the end of July.

That would put Judge at 300 home runs, barring a slump or injury, in about 944 games, shattering the record set by the former Chicago Cubs star. Even if Judge doesn't keep up this epic pace, he will likely surpass the record by a wide margin.

Aaron Judge's home run barrage has him back in MVP race

Aaron Judge was struggling to start the season. However, in May, he embarked on one of the best months any hitter has ever had in Yankees history, setting numerous records. His June began the same way, and he's firmly planted himself back in the MVP race.

Aaron Judge is an MVP candidate

Judge is among the league leaders in most offensive categories:

3.9 fWAR (first in MLB)

29.3 offensive rating (first in MLB)

198 wRC+ (first in MLB)

21 home runs (first in MLB)

.448 wOBA (first in MLB)

.287 (25th in MLB)

17.2% walk rate (second in MLB)

.375 isolated power (first in MLB)

42 runs (fourth in AL)

47 RBI (third in AL)

He has also been extremely dependable, starting all 60 games for the Yankees. Most of that has come in center field, a brand new full-time position for him. He has been solid defensively out there.

