Aaron Judge steals the spotlight in a tuxedo during annual All Rise Foundation gala alongside Yankees' Gerrit Cole & Carlos Rodon 

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge spearheaded another edition of the All Rise Foundation gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night. The gala, organized by Judge and his All Rise Foundation, aims to uplift the youth through various social, academic and sports activities.

A recent post shared by the league on Instagram highlighted the slugger's star-studded dinner event that was attended by several of his Yankee teammates. Clad in a classy tuxedo, Judge was joined by ace Gerrit Cole and lefty starter Carlos Rodon for a photo at the event.

"Aaron Judge hosted his annual All Rise Foundation gala in New York City last night. He had a few familiar faces show up, too" - @ mlb

Apart from the established hurlers, shortstop Anthony Volpe was also spotted at the gala. The glamorous night was also not limited to current Yankee players as recent New York Met and former Yankee Harrison Bader was also present at the event.

In addition to the night's good cause, notable New York-based acts also performed at the gala. America's Got Talent semi-finalists W. A. F. F. L. E. Crew electrified the crowd, while rapper Bas closed out the event.

W. A. F. F. L. E. Crew and Bas performed at the Gala (Image Source: @mlb/Instagram)

This year's gala was the second iteration with the first having been held in January of this year.

Aaron Judge's historic 2024 season

Star slugger Aaron Judge is a man of example inside and outside the field. In 2023, Judge was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award for his charitable causes for the community. On the field, though, he is just as decorated, if not more.

Judge compiled another season for the history books as he led the MLB in home runs, runs batted in, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. Just two years removed from his history-making 62 home runs in the AL, the slugger smashed 58 home runs this season.

His mind-boggling stats place him on the cusp of his second American League MVP Award. Judge won his first MVP award during the 2022 season despite stiff competition from then-Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

