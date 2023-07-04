On June 4, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge slammed into an outfield fence at Dodger Stadium. While the catch was worthy of a highlight reel, and robbed Dodgers slugger JD Martinez of extra bases, it ended up having some serious ramifications for Judge.

Although the 6-foot-7 right fielder appeared uninjured on the play, it was later revealed that he had broken his big toe. The injury was sustained as a result of his toe hitting layer of concrete that lay at the bottom of the fence.

What a catch AARON JUDGE BROKE THROUGH THE FENCE

"AARON JUDGE BROKE THROUGH THE FENCE! What a catch" - Complex Sports

For New York Yankees fans, the news was harrowing. In addition to having been named the team's captain this past offseason, Aaron Judge was leading the AL in home runs, with 19 of them, at the time of his injury.

The outlook got even more gloomy when manager Aaron Boone said that he would no guarantee that Judge would be back in the lineup this season on account of a ligament tear in his foot. For a team that has already dealt with more than their fair share of secrecy surrounding injuries, the lack of clarity from the team was a lot to take.

Recently, Judge provided an update on his status to fans. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the California native "doesn't feel great" as he continues to battle ligament damage.

Aaron Judge said he's been able to do some light hitting off the tee and some soft toss. He's feeling better walking around but he said it still "doesn't feel great."

"Aaron Judge said he’s been able to do some light hitting off the tee and some soft toss. He’s feeling better walking around but he said it still “doesn’t feel great.” - Chris Kirschner

2022 NL Cy Young contender Carlos Rodon was signed away from the San Francisco Giants. Despite penning a six-year contract worth $162 million, Rodon has yet to appear for the Yankees this season, despite fans being told that he was "day-to-day" over two months ago.

Additionally, starter Frankie Montas, who was acquired through a 2022 trade with the Oakland Athletics, is also nowhere to be seen. Yankees GM Brian Cashman provoked the ire of fans when Montas, who has undergone season-ending surgery, revealed that he "was not 100%" at the time of the trade.

The Yankees need to learn how to play with or without Aaron Judge

Despite the well-documented fact that the Yankees score almost half as much with Judge in the lineup, the team has no other choice but to press on. When the team signed Aaron Judge to a $360 million deal over nine seasons, they knew the risk they were taking. Now, it is up to them to figure out a way to win without him.

