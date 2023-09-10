Luis Severino's Yankees career might be over for now. That's because reports suggest that the pitcher will miss the rest of the season due to the injury he suffered against the Milwaukee Brewers. Captain Aaron Judge spoke about the situation and emphathized with Severino.

Luis Severino left the field on Saturday after severe left oblique tightness. After giving away a leadoff hit in the fifth innings, he immediately felt major discomfort, dropping his glove to the ground and agonizing in pain. Subsequent tests have suggested that he's set for a long-term layoff.

The 29-year-old has been unable to reach his best form this season. He's 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA but was 2-0 in his last three starts. Severino seemed to be getting back into form, but his injury has derailed his much-awaited comeback.

Unfortunately, for the starter, his appearance against the Brewers at the Yankee stadium might be his final time in the pinstripes. That's because Severino, who signed a 4-year $40 million contract, will be headed into free agency.

Aaron Judge, in the post-game interview, came to terms with the reality of the situation. Both Judge and Severino grew up the ranks in the Yankees system and have been teammates for almost a decade.

"That's a tough one," said Yankee captain Aaron Judge. "Coming with Sevy all through the years, I just know the type of competitor he is. He leaves it out there every single day, the setbacks he's had through his career and continuing to show up and it could be one of the last times he throws here at Yankee Stadium. I really don't know if I have the words just yet."

Luis Severino's career has been marred by injuries

Following a strong 2018 - when Luis Severino went 19-8 and became a 2x All-Star - he has recorded 13-12 in 45 starts.

His has spent most of the time on the IL due to sustained injuries and a Tommy John surgery in 2020. It remains to be seen where he heads when his free agency comes up in the offseason.