Aaron Judge strikes out thrice for worst game of season in narrow 3-2 loss vs Mets

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had his worst game of the season on Saturday, striking out three times against the Mets in the Yanks’ 3-2 loss at Yankee Stadium.

The hat trick for Aaron Judge was part of an 0-for-5 outing which dropped the leading AL MVP candidate’s batting average to .402.

The Mets scored twice in the top of the fourth inning and then added a run in the ninth to get their 29th win of the season. Meanwhile, the Yankees scored in the third and sixth to tie the game.

Unfortunately, Fernando Cruz surrendered a run in the ninth and was tagged with the loss, dropping his record to 1-2. Reed Garrett got the win for the Mets with Edwin Diaz notching his 10th save of the year.

Aaron Judge’s three punch outs were among the seven total Ks Mets pitchers tacked on the Yankees hitters. Collectively, the Yanks left nine runners on the basepaths, while going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Judge made the final out in the game to preserve the Mets' win over their cross-town rivals.

The Mets and Yankees will square off on Sunday in the rubber match of their weekend Subway Series. The Yankees took the opener 6-2 on Friday night with Aaron Judge going 2-for-4, scoring twice in the game.

David Peterson will take the mound on Sunday for the Mets against Max Fried who will be looking to improve to 7-0 on the year.

Edwin Díaz strikes out Aaron Judge in epic showdown to end ballgame

Judge is 0-for-3 lifetime against Mets' closer Ediwin Diaz with two strikeouts - Source: Imagn

Saturday’s Mets-Yankees game was decided on an epic showdown in the ninth inning between Mets closer Edwin Diaz and Aaron Judge.

A homer would have tied the game for the Bronx Bombers. An out ended the game. In the end, it was Diaz who prevailed, striking out Judge on a blistering 99-MPH heater up in the zone.

Here’s a look at the final pitch:

With the count full, Diaz went with the high cheese, leaving Judge unable to catch up to the pitch. Unfortunately for Judge and the Yankees, he chased ball four.

In three career at-bats, Judge is 0-for-3 against the Mets’ closer, striking out twice. So, Judge and Yankees fans hope the next time the two meet, Judge will prevail by getting his first career hit of the hard-throwing Diaz.

