Aaron Judge suits up with wife Samantha in radiant drop-waist gown for Carlos Rodon’s star-studded gala

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha, graced the blue carpet of Yankees teammate and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon's Willow Gala on Monday.It's the second annual gala organized by the Yankees ace and his wife, Ashley, for the Carlos Rodon Foundation. Reining American League MVP Aaron Judge wore a black tuxedo, and his wife turned heads in a radiant red drop-waist gown as they posed alongside Carlos and Ashley Rodon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Yankees captain was joined by several of his teammates and their partners. All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger and his wife, Chase Carter, also posed for a picture with the Rodons.Yankees ace Max Fried, who joined the team in the offseason, was also at the event with his partner Reni Meyer-Whalley. The former Braves pitcher posed with his fellow starter and his wife on the blue carpet.