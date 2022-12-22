Aaron Judge is back with a vengeance, and the Yankee faithful couldn't be happier. His free agency transfer saga was prolonged for weeks, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. At one point, it was almost certain that he would leave New York to join the Giants. But the Yankee management wasn't willing to give up on their star man and made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

New York Yankees @Yankees The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. https://t.co/F8uwyIOF3k

As a result of constant negotiations, both parties struck a deal worth 360 million dollars over nine years. This contract surpassed the previous high for a free agent set by Bryce Harper in 2019, when he signed a 13-year, 330-million-dollar deal with the Phillies. In addition to the $40 million payout to Aaron Judge every year, he was promised to be made the new captain of the Bronx Bombers.

Aaron Judge finds it fit being a Yankee

The AL Rookie of the Year Award went to Judge in 2017, and the AL MVP Award went to him this year after he set an AL record with 62 home runs. Judge has had a lot of success while playing for the team during the regular season. However, he felt that the Bronx was the ideal location to witness his first World Series appearance.

New York Yankees @Yankees "I knew in my heart where I was going to be." "I knew in my heart where I was going to be." https://t.co/v9tBRQyzG2

Speaking about his future after signing the contract, the 30-year-old said:

"To get a chance to continue my legacy here, in pinstripes, you know, and in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans... this is an incredible honor."

Judge revealed that he chose to extend with the Yankees after consulting with his wife, Samantha.

"It came to a decision we knew in our heart we belong in New York. We belong in this city."

Steinbrenner knew he had to act quickly to match the offer by the Giants, and he did deliver on his promise to retain Judge. Although Judge spoke of other ballclubs as a potential landing spot, he reaffirmed that he always knew he wanted to be a Yankee for life.

Aaron Judge will now concentrate on helping the Yankees win their first championship since 2009 and solidifying his place among the franchise's all-time greats. He is most certainly headed for Monument Park and possibly even Cooperstown.

Judge and family belong in New York

"A Yankee for life" - Yankees

After rejecting a $213.5 million extension in the spring, Judge outperformed all predictions; Cashman referred to it as "the all-time best bet." After that, Judge had a historic season, batting.313/.425/.686 in 157 games and leading the Majors in home runs (62), runs (133), RBIs (131), slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Judge attended the introduction ceremony with his family and stood alongside his wife, exclaiming that this is where they belong and that he never wanted to leave the Bronx Bombers. The Yankee nation is ecstatic as the story of Aaron Judge's retention is finally over, and now everyone will shift their focus to the start of the 2023 season.

