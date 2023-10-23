Aaron Judge teams up with $10,000,000 packaged water manufacturer Waiakea to immortalize home run record

Waiakea, a Hawaiian volcanic water manufacturer, is set to launch limited-edition water bottles featuring Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' star player, who broke Roger Maris' long-standing AL home run record by hitting 62 home runs in the 2021 season.

This historic achievement has cemented Judge's place in the annals of baseball history. The bottle launch is a result of the equity partnership between Judge and Waiakea, which began in 2022, blending sports and business.

The limited-edition bottles not only aim to commemorate Judge's record-breaking achievement but also highlight Waiakea's expansion strategy in New York City. The $10 million company plans a full-scale marketing campaign targeting major retailers across all five boroughs.

The partnership initially began when Waiakea aimed to expand its footprint in New York City. The company's focus on sustainability found a match in Judge's community outreach efforts, particularly through his non-profit organization, the #ALLRISE Foundation.

Aaron Judge eyes rebound after a rocky 2023 season

Aaron Judge has rapidly ascended the ranks of MLB. In his rookie season in 2017, he joined the 50 home run club and was named the AL Rookie of the Year. In addition to his recent title as the AL's 2022 MVP, Judge was also named the captain of the Yankees franchise.

However, the 2023 season has been marred by injuries for Judge, notably a torn ligament in his toe. The injury occurred during an early June game against the LA Dodgers, where he collided with the wall at Dodger Stadium.

This setback significantly impacted the Yankees as well as met an early elimination from playoff contention. As he looks to bounce back, Judge finds balance in his off-field activities that enrich his life and community.

He has often expressed his enjoyment of time spent with family, golfing, fishing, and engaging in charitable work. The Waiakea partnership not only offers a commercial avenue for Judge but also reflects his values, establishing him as a leader in the community.

The Waiakea x Aaron Judge limited-edition bottles are expected to become sought-after collectibles, merging both sports and sustainability.