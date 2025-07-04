Aaron Judge ties Mickey Mantle's record in Yankees history for most intentional walks in ugly 8-5 loss vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees' batting lineup shortcomings after Aaron Judge were once again evident as they were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in the four-game series. The Yankees' captain was intentionally walked a franchise record five times during the series.

In doing so, Aaron Judge tied Mickey Mantle for most IBBs in a particular season. Mantle was intentionally walked 23 times during the 1957 season, fresh off his MVP-winning 1956 season when he hit 52 home runs. Overall, the New York legend has 148 intentional walks in his career, which is the highest for the storied organization.

Aaron Judge is certainly getting there. He has 91 intentional walks throughout his career. His previous highest intentional walks came last year (20) and in 2022 (19). His 23 IBBs this season are part of the American League-leading 64 walks.

The Blue Jays pitched around in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday. With the score at 6-5 with Toronto in the lead, and 2 outs in the inning, Judge was walked to first base. Cody Bellinger struck out in the very next at-bat to Chad Green to end the innings.

In the next half of the innings, George Springer added two insurance runs with a two-run homer and Toronto held onto the 8-5 lead in the ninth for the win. Blue Jays manager John Schneider's tactic certainly worked as his team's four-game series victory dethroned the Yanks from first place in the AL East.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in almost all batting metrics this year. Such is the difference between him and the rest of his team that while he commands a league-high 1.208 OPS, the next-best qualified batter on the team is Trent Grisham with .831 OPS.

Aaron Boone's critical message to the Yankees after dropping 7-game AL East lead

The 8-5 loss against the Blue Jays prompted Yankees manager Aaron Boone to address the clubhouse and the players. As reported by insider Bryan Hoch, the skipper reminded the team that they are the best team in the league and they should play like it.

The Bombers have dropped 14 of their last 19 games, which includes series sweeps against the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and now Toronto. They will face the New York Mets over the weekend, another time, looking to find wins.

