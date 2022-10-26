The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is kicking into high gear just days after the New York Yankees' postseason elimination. According to reports, both the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers are eyeing the Yankees All-Star.

Judge, who hails from Linden, California, is sure to be the top target of the two biggest clubs in the state.

In a tweet by MLB insider Jared Carrabis and based on a report by Randy Miller via nj.com, there are already rumors circling that the Dodgers, and most especially the Giants, are primed to pounce on the opportunity in signing the multi-time All-Star.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis We’re on Day 2 of the Yankees season being over and we’ve already got Aaron Judge to the Dodgers with Mookie Betts moving to second base, and now the Giants are going to be the top bidder. nj.com/yankees/2022/1… We’re on Day 2 of the Yankees season being over and we’ve already got Aaron Judge to the Dodgers with Mookie Betts moving to second base, and now the Giants are going to be the top bidder. nj.com/yankees/2022/1… https://t.co/ZU4JWLjA9r

The 30-year-old is a self-confessed San Francisco Giants fan and according to anonymous sources within the club, if they were to miss the chance of signing Judge, it wouldn't be because they "underbid."

Aaron Judge's love for the San Francisco Giants

Growing up, the AL MVP candidate used to go to Giants games with his dad. He even shared in an interview back in 2017 that he is a fan of former Giants shortstop Richie Aurilia.

The logic behind this is that his father loved the number 35 and the former Giants shortstop happened to sport that jersey number. The Linden-native shared that he would copy Aurilia's mannerisms and stance at the plate and would share a laugh with his playmates.

