Aaron Judge has a two-word answer when asked about his 2025 Home Run Derby participation

It's another year, and again, Aaron Judge has refused to participate in the Home Run Derby contest during this year's All-Star festivities. The New York Yankees captain has yet to feature in the Home Run Derby after winning the 2017 event in Miami.

Ad

For Judge, staying healthy is his priority. He suffered a shoulder injury in the past after winning it in 2017, so the captain doesn't want to take any chances and derail the Yankees' progress thus far.

When Newsday beat writer Erik Boland asked Judge if he'd be willing to reconsider participation in the Home Run Derby, the slugger kept it short, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Same answer.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Aaron Judge's allegiance to team-first mentality is nothing new. In the past, he even declined an invitation to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic as it was his first year after signing a whopping nine-year, $360 million deal.

Aaron Judge to captain Team USA side in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge was not present for the previous edition of the World Baseball Classic, where Team USA was defeated by Team Japan, consisting of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and more in the finals.

Ad

However, in the 2026 WBC, Judge will lead his nation.

“For me, it kind of just lined up," he said. "Last WBC, I couldn’t get in there, but this time I got an opportunity—before I get too old and Mark (DeRosa) doesn’t want me anymore out there—that I get a chance to represent my country and bring home the gold.”

Ad

Representing the USA in the WBC was a decision of his own, and Aaron Judge reportedly did not consult the Yankees.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While manager Aaron Boone doesn't like the idea of Judge competing because it involves him getting potentially injured, he supported the decision.

“I think more of the pitcher part of it, you know, that's the tricky part of it. Position players not as much,” Boone said. “Just that time of year, with pitching and getting ramped up, and players with injury history and things like that. That's always dicey.

Ad

“He’s one of the faces of baseball and such a magnetic personality that people gravitate to and people around the game love and respect. I think it’ll be great.”

The 2026 edition in Houston will have Team USA competing in Group B, which includes Britain, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico. The two teams finishing at the top at the end of the group stage will enter the quarterfinals. The championship game will take place in Miami on March 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More