Aaron Judge has a two-word answer when asked about his 2025 Home Run Derby participation

It's another year, and again, Aaron Judge has refused to participate in the Home Run Derby contest during this year's All-Star festivities. The New York Yankees captain has yet to feature in the Home Run Derby after winning the 2017 event in Miami.
For Judge, staying healthy is his priority. He suffered a shoulder injury in the past after winning it in 2017, so the captain doesn't want to take any chances and derail the Yankees' progress thus far.
When Newsday beat writer Erik Boland asked Judge if he'd be willing to reconsider participation in the Home Run Derby, the slugger kept it short, saying:
“Same answer.”
Aaron Judge's allegiance to team-first mentality is nothing new. In the past, he even declined an invitation to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic as it was his first year after signing a whopping nine-year, $360 million deal.
Aaron Judge to captain Team USA side in the 2026 World Baseball Classic
Aaron Judge was not present for the previous edition of the World Baseball Classic, where Team USA was defeated by Team Japan, consisting of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and more in the finals.
However, in the 2026 WBC, Judge will lead his nation.
“For me, it kind of just lined up," he said. "Last WBC, I couldn’t get in there, but this time I got an opportunity—before I get too old and Mark (DeRosa) doesn’t want me anymore out there—that I get a chance to represent my country and bring home the gold.”
Representing the USA in the WBC was a decision of his own, and Aaron Judge reportedly did not consult the Yankees.
While manager Aaron Boone doesn't like the idea of Judge competing because it involves him getting potentially injured, he supported the decision.
“I think more of the pitcher part of it, you know, that's the tricky part of it. Position players not as much,” Boone said. “Just that time of year, with pitching and getting ramped up, and players with injury history and things like that. That's always dicey.
“He’s one of the faces of baseball and such a magnetic personality that people gravitate to and people around the game love and respect. I think it’ll be great.”
The 2026 edition in Houston will have Team USA competing in Group B, which includes Britain, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico. The two teams finishing at the top at the end of the group stage will enter the quarterfinals. The championship game will take place in Miami on March 17.