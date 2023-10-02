Aaron Judge's first season as the captain of the New York Yankees didn't go as planned. They were beaten by the Kansas City Royals 5-2 in their last outing at the Kauffman Stadium and completed the season with an 82-80 record.

The New York Yankees were at one point afraid of having a losing record for the first time in more than thirty years. A strong finish avoided that, but it wasn't enough to avoid their first regular season exit since 2016 and the first in the Aaron Boone era.

As captain, Judge has taken it upon himself to point out the places where the club has lacked this season. Talking about the analysis aspect of the organization, the 31-year-old spoke about channeling their data in the right way. They seem to have the resources but have been unable to use them well.

“I think it’s just about how we use [analytics] and how we value them is an aspect that we just maybe need to look at again,” Judge said. “The Yankees are top-notch in the numbers we get. I think we’re the best in the game at that. I think it’s about funneling those down to the players in the right format.

“ … I wouldn’t say [we are] overloaded. I think it’s just looking at the right numbers. I think maybe we might be looking at the wrong ones. We need to value some other ones that people might see as having no value," he added.

Aaron Judge supportive of manager Aaron Boone's position for 2024

Aaron Judge also put in a good word for his manager, Aaron Boone, who is under contract with the organization through 2024 but hasn't heard from the management whether he will return to lead the side.

“He’s got a good feel for the clubhouse, with the 100-win seasons and the things he’s done,” Judge spoke about Boone. “He’s just a good communicator. He’s able to hold guys accountable. If he sees things he doesn’t like, he’s going to call you in the office and let you know. He’s just been a great manager year in, year out. I’m looking forward to more years with him.”

Judge finished another strong season as an individual player. Despite missing one-third of the season due to various injuries, the Yanks captain recorded a .267 average with 75 RBIs, including 37 home runs.