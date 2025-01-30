"Aaron Judge is way above other two," "On what planet is Julio Rodriguez the best" - Fans react to MLB's best outfield list ft. Yordan Alvarez

The MLB Network has continued its tradition of listing the standout players in the 'Top 10 Players Right Now' list for every position in the sport. Recently, they named the top players at outfield positions.

In the left field, Yordan Alvarez took the No. 1 spot; in the center field, Julio Rodriguez secured the spot; and the right was given to Aaron Judge.

Many of the fans didn't agree with the list. The consensus seemed to be with the ranking of Aaron Judge at the first position. However, they didn't agree with the placement of Julio Rodrguez and Yordan Alvarez in the first place.

"Judge is way above these other two," one fan said.

"On what planet is Julio the best CF in baseball," one fan stated.

Other fans also shared the same sentiment regarding Julio Rodriguez and Yordan Alvarez at the first position, though they agreed with Aaron Judge's placement.

"Gotta be the worst crop of centerfielders in a long time," one fan mentioned.

"Who’s gonna tell mlb yordans a DH that plays left field sometimes," one fan reacted.

"Julio had a terrible season last year, surely there’s someone better than him," one fan opined.

"Only one of these guys is clutch," one fan remarked.

Yordan Alvarez is on the same level as Aaron Judge, per MLB analyst

MLB analyst Brian Kenny didn't mince words this Wednesday when he talked about Yordan Alvarez being on the same level as other top players. In the previous season, Alvarez posted great numbers on the field, as he slashed .567 on average and had a .392 on-base percentage.

During the MLB Network show, Kenny was straight to the point on why he supported Yordan Alvarez.

"Take a look at Alvarez's offensive rankings over the last three years — he's up there with Judge, Ohtani and Soto," Kenny said. "In fact, in OPS+ and xwOBA, which judge the quality of contact, only Aaron Judge has been more productive than Yordan Alvarez," Kenny said.

"I love a complete player, but if you can hit like that, you don’t need to be one," Kenny added. "If you hit at an elite level, defensive metrics can take a backseat."

So, Yordan Alvarez has a blatant weakness, and it gets displayed in his defensive metrics. However, Kenny was ready to ignore them for his outstanding skills in the offense.

