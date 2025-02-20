Aaron Judge, Yankees brass earn Reds legend’s approval after Juan Soto saga

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Feb 20, 2025 07:04 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts - Source: Imagn
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees are heading to the 2025 season on a clean slate. After a meltdown in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series and the departure of star Juan Soto in the offseason, the team is ramping up its preparation for another deep postseason run this year. Central to this charge, of course, is captain Aaron Judge and manager Aaron Boone.

Ad

In "The Mayor's Office" podcast, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey, along with co-host Rich Ciancimino, lauded the leadership and balanced approach of Judge and the Yankees brass for maintaining a level head amidst all of the noise that was brought about by Soto's departure and their implosion in the World Series.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Aaron Judge's temperament is so important. It sets everybody up," said Casey. (5:24 onwards)
"You can compare it to a parent who instilled a tough mentality on its child. Judge is that kind of guy. He leads from the front and walks through obstacles and that's an example of a great leader."
"You can also include manager Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman to those types of leaders. The latter even gives the impression of being even keeled despite the pressure of being with the Yankees."
Ad

Apart from the praise by Casey, Ciancimino added that the selfless attitude of Judge gives the team a lot of flexibility and keeps the team in check.

"It also helps that the captain is one of the best players in the planet and is a great guy. When questions arose about Juan Soto's departure, Judge just subtly commented that the former can make decisions on his own. He even said that he's willing to bat anywhere in the lineup when Soto arrived," Ciancimino recalled.
Ad

Sean Casey expresses high regard for Yankees manager Aaron Boone

Continuing on the podcast, Casey applauded Yankees manager Aaron Boone for making Jazz Chisholm's transition to a different position as comfortable as possible.

"That's what a leader does. He makes guys feel welcome and comfortable in their environment so they can go out and be the premier athletes that they are. Beeing around Boone and seeing how Jazz fit in there, it's a feather in the former's cap."

An All-Star second baseman during his five-year stint in Miami, Chisholm was asked to play third base when he arrived at the Bronx in July 2024 and thrived in it. In 2025, the former All-Star is projected to come back to his usual second base role alongside Anthony Volpe in the middle of the infield.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी