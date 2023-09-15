There have been few debuts in sports history as hyped and ultimately disappointing as Aaron Rodgers' with the New York Jets. After moving from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was touted to be the one to lead the Jets to postseason glory, but that notion was quickly put to bed.

After only four snaps in the team's opening game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. While the Jets and their fans were left wondering what was in store for the franchise, the four-time MVP knew exactly what was next; he contacted Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Rodgers explained that he had developed a friendship with ElAttrache after the doctor worked on the quarterback's collarbone during his time in Green Bay. Rodgers said he knew right away that ElAttrache was the one he needed to deal with his latest injury.

"I knew that Kobe Bryant had done his Achilles and I thought about him on Monday night. I have a friendship going back many years with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He worked on my collarbone in 2017. I texted him from the locker room asking how quickly we could get this done," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache is the former President of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is recognized by many as one of the best orthopedic surgeons in Los Angeles. He is also the lead physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.

ElAttrache has a star-studded client list which includes the late Kobe Bryant, as well as Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

Aaron Rodgers has not ruled out a return this season

Although the New York Jets have announced that Rodgers will be out for the remainder of the season, the quarterback himself has remained optimistic. In a brief interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers stated "just because someone has never done it doesn't mean it's not possible".

While the odds are stacked against him, Rodgers believes that if anyone could return before the end of the year, it would be him. In the meantime, the New York Jets will continue to run with backup quarterback Zach Wilson.