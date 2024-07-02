“Absolute joke”; “That was flat-out terrible” - MLB fans lash out at umpire for ruling Joey Ortiz out of baseline in Brewers vs. Rockies showdown

Joey Ortiz and the Milwaukee Brewers fought hard against the Colorado Rockies but lost 8-7 on Monday. Ortiz was ruled out while rushing to first base after a bunt at the top of the 5th inning. Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber ran to tag Ortiz but missed while he reached first base safely.

However, the first base umpire ruled out Ortiz for running out of the baseline. While it seemed that Ortiz was inside the line, the umpires were firm with their decision. The Brewers were tied with a 3-3 final score during the incident.

MLB fans took to social media as they lashed out at the umpire for the controversial call.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions below.

"Absolute joke," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"That was flat-out terrible. Signed Angel Hernandez," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"The runner is allowed to avoid the tag within the base paths.... the rule dont fit for this play," one fan added.

Comments poured in as several fans disagreed with the umpire's call on ruling out Joey Ortiz.

"Umpires have been going out of their way to make horrible calls all season. Something needs to be done," another fan chipped in.

"If he’s out of the baseline then everyone who’s ever taken a turn around first to go for a double is out of the baseline as well," one fan responded.

"Wow that was a tremendously bad call. Just awful," one fan wrote.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy gets ejected for arguing over Joey Ortiz's call

Brewers manager Pat Murphy ran to the rescue to talk to the umpire about Joey Ortiz's decision. While Murphy started his argument things got heated and he was ejected from the game by umpire Brennan Miller. It was Murphy's second ejection of his career as a manager.

The Brewers had a tough battle with the Rockies but failed to succeed. Despite their loss, they remain at the top of the NL Central. Ortiz is slugging 269/ .373/ and .817 this season. The slugger has seven home runs and 28 RBIs. In 216 appearances at the plate, Ortiz has driven in 32 runs and has stolen five bases for his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback