"Absolutely classless" - Fans slam Dodgers crowd for booing as Jackson Chourio leaves NLCS Game 3 with possible hamstring injury

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has been playing through injury in the postseason. However, the 21-year-old seemingly aggravated his hamstring injury during NLCS Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.In the seventh inning of the matchup, Chourio fouled off a pitch from Dodgers reliver Blake Treinen and his awkward swing hurt his hamstring.Chourio was unable to put any weight on his foot and eventually hobbled off the pitch. As he made his way to the dugout, Dodgers faithful at the ballpark booed the young outfielder.MLB fans reacted to the crowd booing the Brewers outfielder.&quot;Dodgers fans booing absolute classless fans.&quot;beck @BeeblerSportsLINKDodgers fans booing absolute classless fans&quot;Classy dodger fans booing.&quot;Toumani Camara @hansenyangloverLINKClassy dodger fans booing&quot;And the dodgers fans boo injured players again, not surprised.&quot;Linkin @dbbhcdhzmLINKAnd the dodgers fans boo injured players again, not surprised&quot;That was really tough to watch.&quot;MacDonald The Old @macdonaldtheoldLINKThat was really tough to watch.&quot;Well that sucks.&quot;Eddie B @E_Flo95LINKWell that sucksChourio reportedly hurt his hamstring during Game 1 of the division series against the Chicago Cubs, but he played through the injury to help the team reach the championship series against the Dodgers.