"Absolutely disgraceful"; "Classes idots" - MLB fans outraged as Yankees supporters boo Canadian National Anthem ahead of ALDS Game 3

ALDS has arrived in New York, and so has the controversy. Yankees fans didn't have much respect for the Canadian National Anthem as they started to boo when Graham Rowat began his rendition of “O Canada” at Yankee Stadium.Right from the Broadway performer's introduction to his performance, the booing never stopped. Interestingly, when “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, cheers erupted from the crowd.This has left several fans from Toronto and Canada in general taking it out on social media. Their sentiments were hurt, and they didn't mince words to hit back.&quot;You can have your team that you root for but booing an anthem is absolutely disgraceful and just shows the whining poor sports that this team and its fan base really are! Shame on you New York!&quot; one fan slammed New Yorkers.&quot;What a bunch of lame a**es,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Classless idiots. Stay classy New York!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;You’d think they’d be a little more courteous after giving up 23 runs in 2 games,&quot; one fan slammed the Yankees fanbase.&quot;I was at the game in Toronto, and we didn't boo the American anthem. We have way more reasons to, but it stayed classy,&quot; one Canadian fan said.&quot;I’d be mad too if I was being embarrassed by another nation like this,&quot; another fan posted.Yankees staged a historic comeback to force Game 4As for the game, the Yankees managed to force Game 4 by winning Game 3 9-6. The Toronto Blue Jays' offense scored six runs by the third inning only. They seemed like they would sweep the Yankees and enter the ALCS. However, the Yankees' bats came alive from the third to the fifth inning.Down 6-1, Aaron Judge ignited the rally with a three-run homer in the fourth inning, tying the game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a solo home run in the fifth, giving the Yankees their first lead of the game. The Yankees' bullpen also did its job after shutting down the Blue Jays over the final 6.2 innings.They became the only MLB team in postseason history to be down by five+ runs and in danger of being swept and come back to win the game. 38 teams were in the same situation, but none came out on top.The job's only half done as the Yankees also need to win Game 4 in order to push the series back to Toronto.