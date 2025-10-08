  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Absolutely disgraceful"; "Classes idots" - MLB fans outraged as Yankees supporters boo Canadian National Anthem ahead of ALDS Game 3

"Absolutely disgraceful"; "Classes idots" - MLB fans outraged as Yankees supporters boo Canadian National Anthem ahead of ALDS Game 3

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:04 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
MLB fans outraged as Yankees supporters boo Canadian National Anthem ahead of ALDS Game 3 - Source: Imagn

ALDS has arrived in New York, and so has the controversy. Yankees fans didn't have much respect for the Canadian National Anthem as they started to boo when Graham Rowat began his rendition of “O Canada” at Yankee Stadium.

Ad

Right from the Broadway performer's introduction to his performance, the booing never stopped. Interestingly, when “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, cheers erupted from the crowd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This has left several fans from Toronto and Canada in general taking it out on social media. Their sentiments were hurt, and they didn't mince words to hit back.

"You can have your team that you root for but booing an anthem is absolutely disgraceful and just shows the whining poor sports that this team and its fan base really are! Shame on you New York!" one fan slammed New Yorkers.
Ad
"What a bunch of lame a**es," another fan wrote.
"Classless idiots. Stay classy New York!" one fan commented.
"You’d think they’d be a little more courteous after giving up 23 runs in 2 games," one fan slammed the Yankees fanbase.
"I was at the game in Toronto, and we didn't boo the American anthem. We have way more reasons to, but it stayed classy," one Canadian fan said.
Ad
"I’d be mad too if I was being embarrassed by another nation like this," another fan posted.

Yankees staged a historic comeback to force Game 4

As for the game, the Yankees managed to force Game 4 by winning Game 3 9-6. The Toronto Blue Jays' offense scored six runs by the third inning only. They seemed like they would sweep the Yankees and enter the ALCS. However, the Yankees' bats came alive from the third to the fifth inning.

Ad

Down 6-1, Aaron Judge ignited the rally with a three-run homer in the fourth inning, tying the game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a solo home run in the fifth, giving the Yankees their first lead of the game. The Yankees' bullpen also did its job after shutting down the Blue Jays over the final 6.2 innings.

They became the only MLB team in postseason history to be down by five+ runs and in danger of being swept and come back to win the game. 38 teams were in the same situation, but none came out on top.

The job's only half done as the Yankees also need to win Game 4 in order to push the series back to Toronto.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications