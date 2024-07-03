"Absolutely not"; "That’s a hell no" - Dodgers fans reject the notion of Gavin Stone being included in trade discussions

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were quick to reject rumors suggesting that the club may consider trading Gavin Stone this month despite his breakthrough season in the MLB. While the Dodgers have faced several injury problems with their pitchers, the 25-year-old righty has stepped up his game this season and played a vital role in the team's success.

With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, latest reports suggest that Stone has drawn interest from other teams. However, fans are not happy with the notion of losing their young star and made it clear on social media:

"Absolutely not," wrote one fan on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That’s a hell no," added another.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some fans said that it would be a huge mistake, others pointed to his contributions this season.

"He has to be pretty much untouchable at this point," wrote @TKainZero.

"Isn't he our #2 now?" asked @adholland14.

"He's one of two reliable pitchers," wrote @DickBeaver2.

Gavin Stone was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in May last year. While his short, eight-game stint in the majors was unsuccessful, he returned to the minors to improve his game.

This year, Gavin Stone impressed during spring training and was subsequently named the team's fifth starter ahead of the season. Since then, the Dodgers have lost the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw to injury and the rookie ace has stepped up.

Stone is currently 9-2 this season with a 2.73 ERA. While the latest reports suggest that the pitcher attracted interest from several teams during the offseason, he is unlikely to be traded this month.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Gavin Stone deserves All-Star spot

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently expressed starting pitcher Gavin Stone's importance to the team amid the rookie's breakthrough season in the MLB. The LA manager admitted that he has been surprised by the youngster's meteoric rise and backed him for an All-Star spot this year.

Speaking to Jack Harris of the LA Times on the matter, Roberts said:

"The way it has played out for three months, if that happened, man, it would certainly be well-deserved.”

The voting results for the All-Star Game this year are still pending and Stone makes a strong case for himself. He is also currently one of the contenders for the Rookie of the Year voting and could land the award if he continues his form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback