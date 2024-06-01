“Absolutely terrible”; “Pathetic offense” - Dodgers fans lament as team falters against Rockies, squandering opportunity with bases loaded 

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short after losing to one of the worst teams in the MLB. On Friday night, one of the most powerful offensive teams in baseball failed to score against the Colorado Rockies as they lost 4-1 in the opening game of their three-game series at home.

Surprisingly, they lost on manager Dave Roberts' birthday to rub salt in the wounds. Roberts was keen on his men to win the series opener, but things turned out quite the opposite when the Rockies took control on the mound. Offensively, it was nothing less than a disaster for the Dodgers, but they still have two games to make up for this loss.

Reacting to their defeat, Dodgers fans took to social media to criticize their struggling offense. Fans were left upset and disappointed after watching their team miss opportunities with the bases loaded.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"Absolutely terrible. We give BASES LOADED AND 0 outs to the top of the lineup. All we do is walk a run in," wrote one fan.

"Pathetic offense omg," another fan wrote.

"Blow this team up it's not winning anything," another fan added.

Other fans couldn't help but call out the team for their wasted opportunity:

"The bottom of the lineup did their job in the 8th inning: Loaded bases, no outs for the top of the lineup (worth over a billion dollars and they wet the bed," one fan chipped in.

"Why does the offense think they can just take games off?" asked one fan.

"Too bad they lose against the weakest team but Rockies pitching was great," another fan wrote.

Walker Buehler takes the loss for Dodgers

Walker Buehler was expected to get early strikeouts and restrict the Rockies as much as possible. However, Buehler struggled on the mound as he surrendered four runs in six innings pitched.

Buehler recorded seven strikeouts and walked four opponent hitters. The righty threw 96 pitches but was unable to dominate the Rockies (21-35). The Dodgers failed defensively as they surrendered runs due to a fielding error by Andy Pages in the third inning.

The offense was also in shambles, as none of the top hitters on the roster went deep. Superstars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman had limited performances as they struggled at the plate.

The Dodgers (36-23) will look to bounce back in the second game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

