Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet spends a whopping $11 million to purchase Kate Upton and MLB All-Star Justin Verlander’s million-dollar Beverly Hills home

Recently, Golden Globe Award nominee Timothée Chalamet purchased Kate Upton and MLB All-Star Justin Verlander's Beverly Hills home for $11 million.

Built in 1976, the 46-year-old house, perched above Benedict Canyon, was purchased by Kate and Justin in 2016 for $5.25 million. In just six years, the price of the property has doubled. Apparently, with Chalamet buying the property, the MLB star and his wife have made a profit of $5.75 million.

Kate and Justin Verlander relocated to the East Coast. After purchasing a $6 million Palm Beach County mansion in Florida, they decided to put their Beverly Hills home onto the market.

"Timothée Chalamet has purchased Kate Upton’s estate in Los Angeles for $11 Million." - @Cinema Solace

Before Kate and Justin bought the house, many prominent celebrities like Kenny G, Pete Sampras, Jon Peters, Kate Jackson, and William Asher called the Beverly Hills property their home.

House tour of the million dollar mansion previously owned by Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander renovated the luxurious residence. They furnished it with contemporary accents. It is situated on a gated 1.5-acre tract of land above Benedict Canyon and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Highlights of the property, which Timothée Chalamet is now the proud owner, are:

Four Bedrooms

Five Bathrooms

Formal Dining Room

Climate-Controlled Wine Storage Room

Living Room

Fireplace

Family Room

Brick Terrace

Plunge Pool

Spa

Rose Gardens

Tennis Court

Originally from New York, Chalamet is eager to spend time on both coasts.

