Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton once denied that she was dating the All-Star and tried to keep her relationship under wraps. In a 2013 interview with Fox News 2, Upton clearly denied being in a relationship, reports E! News.

Host Jason Carr said:

“Beautiful and amazing is how I would describe St. Thomas where you went with your boyfriend Justin Verlander on vacation."

Further, when asked about her wedding plans, Upton said:

"Actually, I'm single right now, so I spent my holiday in Melbourne.”

Upton and Verlander first met in February 2013.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s cute love story

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven

The two started dating soon after they met. A photo of them kissing on the field after Verlander won the 2018 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers went viral.

Upton started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors.

At a magnificent wedding in Tuscany, Italy, Verlander and Upton exchanged vows just three days after winning the MLB Championship Series in 2017. Upton expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to marry her closest friend. She thanked her family and friends for contributing to making the weekend unforgettable.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry )" – Kate Upton

In November 2018, Verlander and Upton welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve.

Upton and Verlander were joined on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet by Genevieve. The child, dressed in a lovely yellow costume, silver sandals, and pearl jewelry, grinned widely for the photographers.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Verlander has played for both the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros as a pitcher. He is frequently acknowledged as one of the greatest pitchers in history as well as one of the greatest players of his day.

Poll : 0 votes