In front of a monumental crowd of nearly 55,000 fans at the London Stadium, Adam Wainwright was tasked with leading his team into battle. The 41-year-old has played his entire 18-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cards could not have asked for a more fitting player to represent them on a historic night.

The St. Louis Cardinals faced the Chicago Cubs in the first ever National League game played in England on Saturday. This was not an exhibition game or spring training. This was big series between two teams that are battling to remain in the playoff picture.

On the international stage, Wainwright was a shell of his former self.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per a recent article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the veteran spoke about his disappointing start and letting his team down.

"It was a perfect storm of horribleness," said Wainwright.

Wainwright worked his way out of the first inning unscathed but that is when things started to go wrong. He gave up two in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth. Before the Cardinals knew what was going on, they were down 7-0 entering the fifth. Manager Oliver Marmol had no choice but to pull his starter in the fourth inning.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Adam Wainwright is getting knocked around Adam Wainwright is getting knocked around https://t.co/hQXefqs7Zu

"Adam Wainwright is getting knocked around" - Barstool Baseball

Overall, he managed to get through just three innings allowing two home runs, seven runs and 11 hits.

"Pitched terrible. That whole game was my fault. I pitched terrible and I put our team in a bad spot and lost the game because of me," added Wainwright

The Chicago Cubs went on to win the opening game of the series 9-1.

Adam Wainwright is a three-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2006

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the New York Mets at Citi Field

Over the past two decades, Adam Wainwright has developed into one of the MLB's most consistent and efficient pitchers. He is a three-time All-Star and was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2006 World Series championship side.

"Opening ceremonies at the #LondonSeries" - CHGO Cubs

Saturday's disaster outing is a night that Wainwright will hope to forget as soon as possible. This was an off day for a player who during his heyday was considered one of the most dangerous pitchers in baseball.

Poll : 0 votes