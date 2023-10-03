Adam Wainwright completed a stellar career in the MLB in his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The pitcher bid goodbye to the mound after notching up 200 wins but as per recent revelations, he might not have reached that milestone.

Wainwright is a 3x All-Star in a career that spanned 18 years since he made his debut with the Cardinals in 2005. He also featured in their 2006 World Series-winning roster. The 42-year-old completed his career with a 200-128 record along with a 3.53 ERA, becoming only the third Cards player ever to achieve 200 wins.

In fact, his 200th win came in his very last appearance as a pitcher for St. Louis. But in an interview on the talk show "Foul Territory TV", Wainwright detailed his troubles in getting there.

In a game against the Baltimore Orioles, the pitcher had torn his labrum which resulted in immense pain. He still battled through it and got the last two wins for his team:

"I had two times the back of my elbow that I pitched through but this was definitely top three, pretty close third. I'm about 99% sure that I tore my labrum in Baltimore in a start before. I think I tweaked it and pitched most of the year with a particle tear...

"You think you're glad that I won 200 games, I'm super glad cause I thought I wouldn't have another shot at it. You know I'm not a quitter and I was going to pitch through it. I had two more games and I wanted to respect the contract. I could barely throw a ball but I'm glad we got there."

Adam Wainwright was gifted a puppy by the Cardinals

Wainwright had promised his kids that he would only get a puppy for them once he retired from the sport. Quite fittingly, the St. Loius Cardinals kept his wish as during the pre-game celebrations ahead of their last match, the franchise gifted him and his family a Lagogto Romangolo puppy.