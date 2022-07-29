“Adding a guy like that will definitely give us a little pump-up, that’s for sure” - Aaron Judge has high hopes for New York Yankees latest signing

After falling to the New York Mets twice in the Subway Series, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees made a big trade move. Late last night, the Yankees acquired Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

"Benny to the BX" - Yankees

Andrew Benintendi has been in trade rumors for quite a while now, as the Royals were looking to move him. Kansas City has been one of the worst teams in baseball this season. As they look to rebuild, it was sensible to trade Benintendi for up-and-coming prospects.

There was some controversy surrounding this trade, however. Andrew Benintendi is not vaccinated. Due to Canadian regulations, unvaccinated players cannot enter the country. Many saw this as a problem, because it would prevent Benintendi from playing division games against the Blue Jays in Toronto. However, sources say Benintendi will comply with vaccination requirements after joining the Yanks.

YES Network @YESNetwork "Adding a guy like that will definitely give us a little pump-up, that's for sure."



"'Adding a guy like that will definitely give us a little pump-up, that's for sure.' Aaron Judge reacts to reports of Andrew Benintendi joining the Yankees." - YES Network

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had only good things to say about the recent acquisition. Andrew Benintendi's bat will complement the power of fellow outfielders Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Benintendi has been one of the most consistent hitters this season. In 93 games played, he is batting .320 with a .785 OPS. He also has 111 hits, which is top 10 in Major League Baseball.

The New York Yankees have been outstanding this season. However, they did need to make a push at the trade deadline to boost their squad into the final months. Let's take a look into the amazing season the Yankees are having this year.

The dominance of Aaron Judge and the 2022 New York Yankees

Yankees celebrate a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season. They have the most wins in Major League Baseball with 66 on the year, and are up 11.5 games in the American League East. They look like a lock for the playoffs this fall and could be World Series contenders.

The enitre squad has stepped up to contribute to the club's success. They have one of the best offenses and pitching staffs in all of baseball, and seven Yankee players were named to this year's All-Star Game.

"What a night, Big G." - New York Yankees

Adding Andrew Benintendi ahead of the trade deadline will make the Yanks more potent and add to their dominance this season.

