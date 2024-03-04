Adley Rutschman Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Orioles superstar catcher in 2024?

Without question, Adley Rutschman has developed into the top catcher in the MLB. The superstar backstop of the Baltimore Orioles was one of the most hyped catching prospects in recent years and since moving to the MLB, has proven it was justified.

The native of Portland, Oregon, was the first-overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and has become the cornerstone of the Baltimore Orioles franchise resurgence. After only two seasons in the MLB, Adley Rutschman has not only helped turn the Orioles into one of the top teams in the league but has also earned an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger Award.

Thanks to his level of production, Rutschman has also been billed as the number-one catcher in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues. Last season, Rutschman finished the year with a .277 batting average with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs. That production alone makes him valuable in fantasy, but given the lack of elite depth at the catcher position, it only adds to his overall value to managers.

However, even though the Baltimore Orioles catcher is the top-rated player at his position, when it comes to fantasy baseball, his position is generally not as high of a priority as others. So this raises the question, how early is too early to draft Rutschman in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues?

Adley Rutschman could go as early as the fifth round in fantasy baseball drafts

Although a number of fantasy managers may want to wait until later in their drafts to select a catcher, owning Rutschman could give teams a massive advantage at the position. Owning the best player at a position that is not particularly deep is a strategy that some managers may look to implement this season, which makes Rutschman an intriguing selection in the fifth round.

It's worth noting that selecting the Baltimore Orioles catcher in the fifth round will come with the cost of missing out on a number of other top-tier pitchers and other positions. That being said, it may be worth it.

Another reason why Adley Rutschman might be worthy of an earlier draft pick in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues is the fact that he plays nearly every game. During last year's All-Star season, Rutschman appeared in 154 games, which should take away from the stigma that comes with drafting a catcher early.

