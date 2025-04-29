Adley Rutschman snubbed as $105M Mariners star earns MLB insider's best catcher nod

Adley Rutschman and Cal Raleigh are two of the best catchers in the MLB. Rutschman plays backstop for the Baltimore Orioles while Raleigh plays for the Seattle Mariners. The latter is on a six-year, $105 million deal.

On Monday's episode of "The Show," MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman discussed the 2019 MLB draft, where Rutschman was picked first overall by the Orioles, followed by Bobby Witt Jr. going No. 2 to the Kansas City Royals.

The debate soon turned into the best catcher in the league as both Sherman and Heyman agreed that Raleigh had an edge.

"I mean, kind of like what Cal Raleigh has become, right? That kind of guy. He's the best catcher," Heyman said (40:40 onwards).

"Yeah, I agree with you — Raleigh's the best catcher. Yeah, I think so too," Sherman said.

Reflecting to the 2019 draft earlier, Sherman said:

"We're going to look back and say that he was picked before Bobby Witt, right? I think some people thought that at the time — switch-hitting catcher. No, I got it. I thought he was going to be the cornerstone.

"I mean, as great as Bobby Witt is, if Rutschman was the guy he'd been for the first two, two and a half years, you'd say, 'Okay, he's not Bobby Witt, but he's a switch-hitting catcher, great on defense, good on both sides of the ball, power, etc.'"

On the season, Rutschman is hitting .209 along with four home runs and eight RBIs. Meanwhile, Raleigh is hitting .229 along with a MLB-leading 10 home runs and 17 RBIs.

Adley Rutschman returned to Orioles lineup after one game injury layoff

The Orioles didn't play Adley Rutschman in Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to right-hand soreness. Gary Sanchez played as a catcher instead. However, he was available off the bench.

The injury happened while Rutchsman was blocking the ball from behind the plate in Saturday's game against the Tigers.

However, he made his return to the lineup for the series opener against the New York Yankees on Monday at Camden Yards. The Orioles won the game 4-3, thanks to a three-run home run from Ryan O'Hearn in the third inning off Will Warren. Rutschman went 1-for-3, scoring a run in the win.

