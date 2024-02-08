Adolis Garcia Contract: Rangers tie down ALCS MVP to $14,000,000 extension amid arbitration chatter

Adolis Garcia penned down a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers worth $14 million with multiple add-ons involved, according to reports. The outfielder avoided an arbitration hearing after his camp had filed for a higher salary for the upcoming season.

Adolis Garcia was the hero for the Rangers in the 2023 postseason, where he almost single-handedly propelled the team to the World Series matchup. The 30-year-old won the ALCS MVP following a record-breaking series where he hit five home runs and batted close to .900 against the Houston Astros.

As per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the agreement between the Rangers and Garcia was reached on the day both parties were supposed to go for an arbitration hearing. The hearing was called by Garcia's camp as they had filed for a $6.9 million salary for 2024 as against the $5 million that was offered by the team.

The two-year deal will help the Rangers avoid arbitration for the next year. However, this deal has a club option for a third year, which means both parties might head for an arbitration hearing at the end of 2025-26.

Garcia was able to leverage for such a contract following his epic 2023 season that saw him hit 39 home runs at a .245 average. He had a career-best 10.3% walk rate and a career-low 27.7% strikeout rate. In defense, he was the primary right fielder for the Rangers and is expected to continue in that role.

Multiple variables attached to Adolis Garcia's contract

As per Heyman, Adolis Garcia's contract contains a number of add-ons mostly related to MVP voting that might elevate the maximum value of the contract to $20.25 million. However, that will depend on how well he comes back from injury.

Garcia suffered an oblique strain during the third game of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit rehab early in the offseason, and as per reports, he has been roaring to go in Spring Training.

